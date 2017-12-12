Menu
Did you notice anything suspicious on Monday night?

STOLEN: The Kubota skid-steer loader that was stolen (left) from Palm Lakes Resort.
STOLEN: The Kubota skid-steer loader that was stolen (left) from Palm Lakes Resort.
Emma Reid
by

DID you notice anything suspicious in Bargara on Monday night?

Bargara police are calling for information after a Kubota skid-steer loader was stolen from Palm Lakes Resort.

Senior Constable Matt Tonkin said someone entered a work site between 5pm Monday and 6am Tuesday.

Snr Cnst Tonkin said the model was SVL75 and a one-key-fits-all type.

"The offender drove the loader straight through the fence of the retirement village and possibly loaded it straight on to an unknown vehicle,” he said.

Anyone with information can contact Bargara police on 459 1444 or anonymously phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

