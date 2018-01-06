Did Gayndah quake kill a man near Biggenden?

The grounds of the Gayndah Courthouse in 1929, only six years before the town was rocked by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake.

ONE the five earthquakes to rattle the region in the past 100 years could hold the key to changing history and the way he look at earthquakes, according to researcher Mike Turnbull.

An elderly man who has since passed away recounted a tragic tale to Mr Turnbull.

In 1935, he said a gang of fettlers were working on a bridge in the lakeside area south of Biggenden.

"The shaking of an earthquake caused a man to fall and hit his head and it killed him,” Mr Turnbull said.

If the alleged death could be proven, Mr Turnbull says it would change the way we see earthquakes by becoming the first documented death from a quake in modern Australia.

Mr Turnbull is hoping someone might remember the incident from their parents or grandparents in order to document if properly if indeed it happened.

"It would be of importance, we'd then know we could get earthquakes in this area that could kill people,” he said.

At the time of the quake, the Courier Mail reported that while the tremor only lasted a few seconds, it was enough to cause people in Bundaberg to flee their homes and dash into the streets.

The force caused people's belongings to fall from shelves and smash down onto floors across Bundaberg.

Gayndah was hardest hit, hence why the quake is often referred to as the Gayndah quake.

Buildings including pubs sustained cracks to their walls and the event caused a startled horse to smash its cart.

Monto and Eidsvold were also rattled.

Mr Turnbull recalls one tale where a Gayndah man born in 1935 told him his parents had a horse that would often go under the house to scratch itself on the beams.

On that April day the couple felt trembling and thought it was their horse, only to go under their home and realise he wasn't there and the quake had caused the rumbles.

"It was the earthquake shaking the house,” he said.