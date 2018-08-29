Menu
Ed Sheeran just let slip a big bit of info.
Celebrity

Did Ed Sheeran just drop a bombshell mid-interview?

by Lauren Clark
29th Aug 2018 9:00 AM

ED SHEERAN has hinted he has married fiancee Cherry Seaborn in a secret wedding.

The singer, 27, blushed as he appeared to confirm he had already walked down the aisle by pointed at a 'wedding ring' on his finger, The Sun reports.

In an interview on camera with Access, the star is asked: "What about the wedding details? Have you picked a date? Do you know where? Do you know when yet?"

However, instead of dismissing the question, Ed seemed to struggle to know how to respond.

He shrugged and then smiled sheepishly as he pointed to a silver ring on his ring finger.

When the interviewer - who took his response as confirmation that he had married long-term girlfriend Cherry - said "ah right", the performer nodded happily and started giggling.

He liked it, so he put a ring on it.
The journalist continued: "That's exciting! Congratulations my friend! Congratulations!

"How did you sneak that one?"

Ed replied: "Well I never do anything too public anyway."

The journalist said: "That's awesome! Congratulations, I'm happy for you!"

The Sun Online has approached Ed Sheeran's representatives for comment.

It comes after Ed announced he was engaged to Cherry in January.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of him with his arms around the 25-year-old high-flying accountant Cherry, as he kissed her on the cheek.

 

High school sweethearts Cherry and Ed.
He captioned the snap: "Got myself a fiance just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

The Suffolk-born pair have been dating since mid 2015, but met years before at Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham, where Ed is believed to have had a crush on his classmate.

When asked last year if his relationship with Cherry has the potential to be a "marriage thing", the pop star said: "I'm pretty … Yeah I feel pretty good about it."

Ed also confessed he'd "love" to start a family with his old school pal.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

