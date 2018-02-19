Dianne's arrival delayed

RESCHEDULE: The fishing trawler, Dianne, which capsized north of Bundaberg, will be towed to the region by Monday.

THE recovered fishing trawler Dianne will not arrive in Bundaberg until Monday, according to the Queensland Police Service.

A QPS spokesman told the NewsMail the trawler was scheduled to arrive on the region's coast at the weekend but was delayed.

"It is now looking like it will arrive late Monday," the spokesman said.

The trawler had been lying on the bottom of the ocean since October 16.

Mother Nature has hampered the recovery of the trawler from the depths of Bustard Bay for months.

An effort to rig and lift the vessel from about 30 metres of water during the first week of January was stopped by 37km/h winds and rough conditions.

Salvage crew divers managed to roll the Dianne on December 4.

Following the partial raising of the Dianne last Monday, the vessel was towed underwater to shallower waters to enable salvage crews to undergo further preparations to refloat the vessel.

The QPS spokesman said a private company was contracted to tow the boat to Bundaberg.

"The trawler has not been totally raised and will be towed the rest of the way underwater," he said.

"Once it reaches Bundaberg, the trawler will be placed on dry land and inspections will begin."

Six men died when the trawler sank five nautical miles off Round Hill Headland last year.

Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor.