Sunken trawler Dianne finally removed from the ocean floor

THE Dianne has been partially raised from the sea floor.

This afternoon the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to search for excess debris from the sunken vessel floating off the coast of Seventeen Seventy.

The aerial search was requested after salvage crews managed to partly lift the trawler from her resting place 30m under the sea, where she has been lying since October 16, 2017.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crew conducted their search along the 40km-50km stretch of coastline from Cape Capricorn down to Agnes Water.

Unfortunately, the Rescue 300 crew reported no debris sightings.

MISSING CREW: An RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service officer deploys a self-locating datum marker buoy during the search. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue

Following the partial raising of the Dianne on Monday, the vessel was towed underwater to shallower waters, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

"This was done to enable salvage crews to undergo further preparations to refloat the vessel," he said.

"At this time, it is expected preparations will continue until the end of the week."

Police divers and salvage crews went out to the depths of Bustard Bay and began the refloating process on Sunday.

Salvage crews hoped the sunken trawler would be lifted in November, however, numerous recovery efforts since then have continually been delayed by rough weather conditions.

Once the trawler is refloated, the vessel will be pumped out and made safe before being towed to Bundaberg.

Six men died when the trawler sank five nautical miles off Round Hill Headland. Ruben McDornan was the sole survivor.