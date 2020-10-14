Diana’s marriage crumbles in Crown trailer

A new teaser for the upcoming season of The Crown reveals how the show will delve into the royal marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The trailer features a scene where Charles (played by Josh O'Connor) yells furiously at Diana (played by Emma Corrin), The Sun reports.

The snapshot of the drama's fourth season, which is set in the '80s, reveals a string of dramatic scenes.

They include late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, starting out her life as a female politician in a world of men and, in another section, appearing to break down in tears.

Gillian Anderson as the Iron Lady herself in The Crown.

The PM meeting the Queen.

It also shows the former PM, who died in 2013 aged 87, taking a deep curtsy as she has one of her first audiences at Buckingham Palace with the Queen, played by Olivia Colman.

The only words heard during the trailer are those of the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, who gave a speech on the day he married Charles and Diana in 1981.

Reflecting the stormy decade which was to come - for the royals and for British politics - a voice is ominously heard saying: "Here is the stuff of which fairytales are made, the Prince and Princess on their wedding day. But fairytales usually end at this point with the simple phrase, 'They lived happily ever after.'

"This may be because fairy stories regard marriage as an anticlimax after the romance of courtship. This is not the christian view. Our faith sees the wedding day not as the place of arrival, but the place where the adventure really begins."

Emma Corrin as Diana.

Diana’s wedding day.

The trailer for the show, which will start streaming on Netflix on November 15, also shows more images of the Princess of Wales in her iconic wedding dress.

It sees her happily dancing around the royal palaces and getting a rock star reception on tours abroad.

But The Crown trailer also shows how much it will explore her marriage crumbling, as Charles becomes increasingly jealous of her fame, and remains heartbroken that he couldn't be with his true love, Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Prince Charles in The Crown trailer.

The Prince is also seen later quarrelling with his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, played by Tobias Menzies, around the time of the funeral of Lord Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

And Helena Bonham Carter is seen playing an increasingly desperate Princess Margaret, who has just divorced her husband, Lord Snowdon, at the start of the new series.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Diana's marriage crumbles in Crown trailer