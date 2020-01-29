Diamonds to face their fears for charity

THE Diamonds' worst nightmare has come true.

In just four weeks, Australia will take on a terrifying team of best netballers in the world at Netball Australia's bushfire relief charity match.

The Supernetball All Stars team, announced Tuesday, comprises mostly the international players who terrorised the Diamonds last year.

Think Jamaican goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler, South African defender Karla Pretorius and New Zealand midcourter Laura Langman - all on the same team.

The showdown in Sydney promises to be thrilling and all proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to support netball-specific bushfire relief and recovery projects.

English shooter Jo Harten expects the All Stars to seriously challenge the world No.1 Diamonds.

"I looked at our shooting circle, it's going to be crazy, someone like Fowler … then there's Sam Wallace and Helen Housby," Harten said.

"I think it's going to be a close contest, with the caliber of players in the All Stars team … we know each other inside and out, there'll be good connections."

Diamonds midcourter Paige Hadley has just recovered from a broken wrist and is set to return for the meaningful match.

The 27-year-old said while the All Stars team is strong, she's confident that the Diamonds can get the job done

Hadley is excited to be taking part in something so special. Photo: Phil Hillyard

"I'm not worried. I was a bit jealous, I would love to be able to play on that team, players I'd never get to play with." Hadley said.

The midcourter said that the SuperNetball community was desperate to do something practical to help those affected by the bushfires

"A lot of netball communities have been affected, being in sydney seeing the smoke and quality of the air, I can't even imagine what it was like being in that fire at that point," Hadley said.

"Most of us felt a bit helpless, you read about it online and watch it on TV You think what can we do? the whole netball community wanted to do something,"

"And what a thing to do, seeing the best players come together for one match it's something that might not ever happen again" Hadley said.

The Australian Diamonds will play the Suncorp Super Netball All Stars at Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, March 1.

AUSTRALIAN DIAMONDS TEAM

Coach: Lisa Alexander

Caitlin Bassett (captain) (Giants Netball)

Liz Watson (vice-captain) (Melbourne Vixens)

Kiera Austin (Giants Netball)

Ash Brazill (Collingwood Magpies)

Courtney Bruce (West Coast Fever)

Paige Hadley (NSW Swifts)

Sarah Klau (NSW Swifts)

Tegan Philip (Melbourne Vixens)

Jamie-Lee Price (GIANTS Netball)

Laura Scherian (Sunshine Coast Lightning)

Caitlin Thwaites (Melbourne Vixens)

Gretel Tippett (Queensland Firebirds)

Maddy Turner (NSW Swifts)

Jo Weston (Melbourne Vixens)

SUNCORP SUPER NETBALL ALL-STARS TEAM

Coaches: Briony Akle (NSW Swifts) and Julie Fitzgerald (GIANTS Netball)

Jhaniele Fowler (West Coast Fever)

Jo Harten (Giants Netball)

Nat Haythornthwaite (NSW Swifts)

Helen Housby (NSW Swifts)

Laura Langman (Sunshine Coast Lightning)

Emily Mannix (Melbourne Vixens)

Kristiana Manu'a (Giants Netball)

Geva Mentor (Collingwood Magpies)

Kate Moloney (Melbourne Vixens)

Chelsea Pitman (Adelaide Thunderbirds)

Karla Pretorius (Sunshine Coast Lightning)

Gabi Simpson (Queensland Firebirds)

Shamera Sterling (Adelaide Thunderbirds)

Sam Wallace (NSW Swifts)