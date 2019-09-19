Menu
Ash Brazill hasn’t played a Test in over three years..
Netball

Diamonds bring key duo back into fold

by Rebecca Williams
19th Sep 2019 11:14 AM
Cross-code star Ash Brazill has earned a long-awaited recall to the Diamonds' team for next month's Constellation Cup against New Zealand.

Considered unlucky by many to have missed selection for this year's netball World Cup, the Magpies' midcourter is one of four additions to the Diamonds team which took silver in Liverpool in July.

Melbourne Vixens goal attack Tegan Philip, a training partner for the World Cup team this year, has also earned a call-up to the Diamonds' attack.

Two new faces - Sunshine Coast Lightning midcourter Laura Scherian and NSW Swifts' premiership defender Maddy Turner - have been named in the 13-player team.

Three vacancies opened up in the Diamonds' team after Magpie Kelsey Browne's anterior cruciate ligament injury, her teammate April Brandley's pregnancy, while Lighting goal attack Stephanie Wood opted out of selection for the Constellation Cup to recharge.

Brazill, who also plays for the Magpies' AFLW team, has not played a Test for the Diamonds since the January 2016 series against the Roses in England.

 

2019 Constellation Cup

Diamonds team
Caitlin Bassett, Ash Brazill, Courtney Bruce, Paige Hadley, Sarah Klau, Tegan Philip, Jamie-Lee Price, Laura Scherian, Caitlin Thwaites, Gretel Tippett, Maddy Turner, Liz Watson, Jo Weston

Philip was included in the final quad series Test against New Zealand last year, but did not play. The last Test she played was the 2016 quad series.

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander, who will coach her 100th Diamonds Test in the second Constellation Cup match Auckland, said the quarter had earned their call ups to the team.

"I would like to commend Ash Brazill, Tegan Philip, Laura Scherian and Maddy Turner on their selection following their outstanding Suncorp Super Netball seasons," Alexander said.

 

Tegan Philip had an outstanding season with the Vixens.
"They've shown they have what it takes to perform against the world's best, standing up in key moments, and we're thrilled to welcome them into the team.

"My fellow selectors Annie Sargeant, Michelle Wilkins and I believe this is the combination of players that we need to face an incredibly strong Silver Ferns team, with flexibility right across the court and a great mix of experienced talent and exciting up-and-comers."

Brazill enjoyed a strong season for the Magpies, highlighted by a late-season shift to centre from her regular position at wing defence.

Philip this year surpassed Bianca Chatfield as the Vixens' club games record holder.

