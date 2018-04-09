Diamond marriage born in Gayndah

IN THE late 1950's Bill Lord and Dawn Lord (nee Meyer) met at a tennis tournament in Gayndah.

The athletic duo fell in love, were engaged six months later and married at Gayndah's St Matthews Church of England in 1958.

On Thursday they celebrate 60 years of marriage.

The secret to their long, happy marriage?

Both agree on plenty of patience, loyalty, a sense of humour and the ability to forgive.

Bill Lord and Dawn Lord on their wedding day on April 12, 1958.

Daughter Leanne Day said she continues to discover stories of her parent's successes to this day.

"I am amazed at Mum and Dad's history and achievements," she said.

"There are things I discovered that I never knew, they are very humble people who don't blow their own horns."

Mr and Mrs Lord now reside in Toowoomba but they still hold dear memories from the region in which they met, and their deep ties with the North Burnett.

Mrs Lord is one of four daughters born to Grace and Phil Meyer.

During an elaborate ceremony in 1954 she was crowned Queen for the Gayndah War Memorial fund raising event.

Holding the position of secretary of the Gayndah and District Tennis Association for many years she received the first Life Membership.

Mrs Lord was also an active member of the Gayndah Junior Farmer's Club and received the Vincent Baker Character and Service Award.

Mr Lord has a twin sister, Ann (deceased), and one older, Sally Ogg.

He was born to Gwen and Stan Lord of Biggenden.

As a child Mr Lord suffered from Polio and meningitis; spending months at a time in hospital.

He overcame the illnesses and went on to be a champion cricket and tennis player representing the Queensland Country Cricket team to play in Brisbane and touring Western Queensland in 1950 as a member of Roger Hartigan's Australian Test International Cricket Team.

Before their marriage Mrs Lord was working as a secretary at the Department of Primary Industries at Gayndah but as married women weren't allowed to hold government positions she resigned.

The couple then worked on a citrus orchard until they had three children; Leslie, Leanne and Rodney.

They now have two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Mr and Mrs Lord have received congratulatory letters from the Queen, Prime Minister of Australia, Governor General of Australia, Premier of Queensland, Governor of Queensland, the Federal Member for Groom, the State Member for Toowoomba South and the Mayor of Toowoomba.