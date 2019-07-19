Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO COMPLICATIONS: Hampton's Dave Russell was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 21 years ago.
NO COMPLICATIONS: Hampton's Dave Russell was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes 21 years ago. Contributed
Health

Diagnosis no barrier to full life for Hampton man

Matthew Newton
by
19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TYPE 2 diabetes diagnosis 21 years ago hasn't stopped Hampton's David Russell living life to the fullest.

By monitoring his diet and keeping on top of his weight with regular exercise, he's had no complications.

"The main thing with weight control is exercise - and I keep very active each day and also have a regular walking program and also run with a low carb diet," he said.

While Mr Russell keeps his diabetes under control, that's not the case for everyone.

The rate of potentially preventable hospitalisations due to diabetes complications rose 4% between 2017-18 in Australia, while the rate of hospitalisations for other chronic conditions has decreased.

That means Australians with diabetes aren't asking for, or getting, the help they need, leading to hospitalisations which could have been avoided with earlier treatment.

Diabetes Queensland CEO Sturt Eastwood said this National Diabetes Week (July 14-20) he wanted all Australians to know the symptoms of diabetes to curb unnecessary hospitalisations and avoid potentially life-changing complications.

A report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed that there had been 1272 potentially preventable hospitalisations in the Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network, which includes the Toowoomba region.

That meant there were 6732 hospital bed days used due to diabetes complications throughout the year.

There are about 9800 people in the Toowoomba region with all types of diabetes, and about 8600 of those people have type 2 diabetes.

"We're not identifying the symptoms in time, and this is putting people at risk of complications including blindness, amputation, kidney damage, heart attack and stroke," Mr Eastwood said.

diabetes hampton health toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Dam we're dry: Water carters kept busy amid grim outlook

    premium_icon Dam we're dry: Water carters kept busy amid grim outlook

    Weather WITH just a 25 per cent chance of above median rainfall predicted for August through to October, Bundaberg is facing an agonising dry spell.

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

    premium_icon One man's CBD protest against water use in drought

    Environment Claims council's water use is draining dams

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

    premium_icon Joyce backs Newstart lift but Pitt focuses on living costs

    Politics Hinkler MP says goal is to 'drive down living costs'

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

    premium_icon Bundy beauty's D-day: Will she capture Miss World Aus crown?

    Entertainment Sarah Marschke's life could change today

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:00 AM