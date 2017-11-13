Diabetes education invaluable

PROFESSIONAL: Pat A'Bell from the Diabetes Education Outreach Service is proud to offer this valuable service.

PROFESSIONAL: Pat A'Bell from the Diabetes Education Outreach Service is proud to offer this valuable service.

AS A registered nurse and credentialed diabetes educator, educating people on diabetes is something that Pat A'Bell is passionate about.

Pat commenced her private practice, Diabetes Education Outreach Service, in June 2010.

Having begun her nursing career in 1993 after graduating from Charles Stuart University in New South Wales, Pat started her diabetes career at Bundaberg Hospital in 1996.

Pat is proud to offer her clients experience that she had developed since working in diabetes education for 20 years.

In 2000 Pat moved from Bundaberg to Tasmania where she began working full-time in diabetes education and gained her initial credentials in 2003, working in various settings including hospitals, community and rural areas of North East Tasmania.

Since moving back to Bundaberg in 2008 Pat has been working in the Wide Bay and North Burnett region of Queensland and has had the pleasure of working with a variety of cultures and age groups, which has involved the education of clients, family, significant others and staff.

Pat offers a professional and personalised diabetes education service to people living with diabetes, their carers, families and other associated health professionals in the Bundaberg, North Burnett and Wide Bay region.

Pat is accredited with the Mater Hospital and Friendly Society Private Hospital in Bundaberg, and has full scope of clinical practice to work within the Wide Bay Hospital and Health services at Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Biggenden, Childers, Gayndah, Monto, Mt Perry, and Gin Gin hospitals.

Pat is a registered Medicare provider, Department of Veterans Affairs Provider and registered with private health insurers.

People can be referred to the service by contacting their GP, or patients can self-refer by phoning 4153 1536.

Pat can see clients in her office at Unit 12, Bundaberg Business Enterprise Centre, corner of Quay and Tantitha Sts, Bundaberg Central.

Pat also sees clients on a regular basis in local GPs' surgeries: Aberdovy Clinic, Branyan Clinic, Burnett Medical; Grace Family Practice Bargara, Blue Care Respite Biggenden, Gayndah Medical Practice, Mundubbera Medical Centre, Bopple Surgery Tiaro and in the Maryborough area.

Pat's service includes education for:

Newly diagnosed and currently diagnosed Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes

Pre-diabetes

Gestational diabetes

Insulin initiation

For insulin pump therapy - Pat is a certified insulin pump trainer with Medtronic, Animas and Roche as well as Dexcom and iPro Continuous Glucose monitoring systems.

Pat is also registered with Novo Nordisk helping hands program, Lilly patient education program and Sanofi co-stars program.

Pat delivers diabetes self-management education, individual consultation, education for health professionals, group consultation, nursing-home visits and home visits.

Pat believes financial hardship should not be seen as a barrier, so she welcomes discussions with clients about their individual situations.

Bulk billing is available via Chronic Disease Management Plans (CDMP).

Blood glucose monitor, diabetes record books and information brochures are supplied free.

For more information phone 4153 1536 or visit www.diabeteseducation

outreachservices

.com.au.