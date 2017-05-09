Dewey is back, new systems coming to Bundaberg Library

CHANGES ARE COMING: Librarian Sue Gammon, Cr Judy Peters and Rotarian Brant Duff at Bundaberg Library.

CHANGES are coming to Bundaberg Library.

The library is returning to the Dewey decimal system of categorising non-fiction books following feedback from the public.

The news will welcomed by many Bundy bookworms who were outraged when the library changed the way it stored books into a sub-category format.

The change will be made when the Woondooma St branch is closed from 5pm on Friday, May 26, until Monday, June 5, while a new borrowing system is rolled out.

A library spokesperson said the new technology, known as Radio Frequency Identification or RFID, allows books to be scanned in bulk rather than one by one.

That will make borrowing and returning books easier and more efficient, as well as freeing up staff to provide better service to patrons.

Checkout machines will replace the borrowing desk and the returns counter will be replaced with books SmartShelves, which read the barcode to identify the item and returns it to the borrower's account.

Once the new system is in place, after hours chutes will continue to be available for returning items when the library is closed.

Gin Gin, Childers and Woodgate libraries will open during the week except for the Bundaberg Show Public Holiday on May 31.

You can borrow two extra items during the period.