DEVILS UP FOR FIGHT: Side to take on Tigers for finals spot

Kurt Thompson Bursts his way through The Waves on the way for another try Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Isis captain Jake Thompson has one simple message for The Waves ahead of their clash in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

"You need to come through my brother and I to make the grand final”. The sides face off tomorrow for a spot in the decider to face the Wallaroos next week.

Isis is looking to make its first grand final since 2014 when the side lost to Wests, which Thompson was a part of.

"It would be a special thing for the town (of Childers),” Thompson said.

"They've stuck by us during the tough times and you can really feel the excitement around the place.”

Thompson and his brother scored four tries in that 2014 decider and also scored four last week in the side's 40-34 win over the same side that got them to the preliminary final.

He admits the lure to finally send the A-grade title south has been the motivation for his family to play well.

"It would be the highlight of my career to win the premiership for Childers,” Thompson said

"I know the other boys are the same, you've just got to feel the vibe around the club when we have an old boys reunion.

"As kids we all looked up to the players and now we have a chance to join them.

"We just have a hunger to win at the moment.”

But Thompson knows he can't think too far ahead, the focus needs to be on the Tigers.

"The Waves aren't going to let us walk into the final so I'm just concentrating on what I can do to help get us over them,” he said. "The focus will be on defence, we weren't happy last week with the way we played.”

The Devils plays The Waves at Salter Oval at 4.45pm tomorrow.

There will be more from The Waves camp in Saturday's NewsMail.