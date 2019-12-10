Menu
Taylar Barritt of Isis tries to stop The Waves’ Trent Seeds from crashing his way towards the line last year. The side is not involved in competition next year at the moment.
Sport

Devils to fight the decision from the BRL

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
10th Dec 2019 5:58 PM
LEAGUE: The Isis Devils will be looking at further action to make sure the side is playing in the Bundaberg Rugby League next year.

The side was denied entry into the A-grade competition and under-18 after the BRL opted to have just six teams entered in the top grade.

The Isis Devils were joined by the Burnett Cutters in having their bid rejected.

The teams can now take it up with the Queensland Rugby League Central Division to appeal the decision.

It is something the club is planning on doing.

“Tonight (Monday) the Bundaberg Rugby League has made a decision to not allow the Isis Devils to rejoin the BRL completion in 2020,” a statement from the club said.

“Despite meeting the criteria requested from the BRL and other club Presidents, it has still not been accepted.

“This is a sad day for Isis and (the) BRL competition.

“We will appeal this decision with Queensland Rugby League in the next coming days.”

The NewsMail contacted the club directly for comment about the issue and also tried to contact secretary Hayley Royan.

If the club doesn’t form in the BRL it is unlikely to play next year with the Isis Devils saying at the meeting that it won’t compete in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

Bundaberg News Mail

