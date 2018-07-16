DEVILS OUT OF HELL: Isis qualifies for finals

Daniel McLennan and Steven Brudzinski get tangled together

LEAGUE: The Isis Devils are back with a vengeance this year.

The club qualified for its first Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade finals since 2015 with a 58-4 victory over The Waves at Salter Oval on Saturday

For the past two seasons the Devils have been the whipping boys of the competition.

But they got their revenge during the weekend, scoring 10 tries in the win against an under-manned The Waves outfit.

Brothers Kurt and Joel Thompson scored six tries and Matt Craven added another two.

"We've gone through most of the season with six to ten players out,” Isis coach James Murray-Bryant said.

He said it "was good to see us put some good points on the opposition”.

The win highlights how far the club has come in 12 months.

The side moved to third on the ladder, one point behind The Waves and four behind the Wallaroos.

The Devils are also the best in reserves, with a 12-1 record.

This is the same side forced to withdraw from the same competition in 2016 and 2017.

Murray-Bryant said "great recruitment the club has done behind the scenes since last year” was behind the resurgence.

Isis face Wests twice and Easts once to finish the season.

"Anywhere in the top three is where we want to finish,” Murray-Bryant said.

"Our defence has been pretty good so we hope that continues.”

The Waves coach Ash Simpson said injuries forced the side to hand first-up starts to three under-18 players and a few reserves.

Kiya Schabel, Blake Wallace and Sam Tobin all impressed, despite Tobin suffering a shoulder injury that sent him to hospital.

Simpson said seven of their first team players were out but that wasn't an excuse.

"It's a little bit of both,” he said.

"We had a lot out but we expect the guys who replace to play well, we were a little bit down on that tonight (Saturday).

"Isis put the throat on us to their credit.”

Simpson said he hoped to get most players back before the final but the side faces the ladder-leading Wallaroos in Maryborough this week .

In other results, Easts defeated Wests 23-22 to stay fifth on the ladder. Jarrod Johnson kicked the winning field goal with 50 seconds left.

Past Brothers defeated Maryborough Brothers 26-22 and Wallaroos beat Hervey Bay 42-16.

SCOREBOARD

Isis 58 (K Thompson 4, M Craven 2, J Thompson 2, D Otto, T Cole) def The Waves 4 (B Stefaniuk)

Wallaroos 42 (L Waters 3, J Alberts 3, D Craig, B Law, R Nielsen) def Hervey Bay 16 (T Baumann, S Johnson, L Jackson)

Past Brothers 26 (A Hall 3, B Zimmerlie, B Stewart) def Maryborough Brothers 22 (D Harry, R Gauld, H Edmunds, J Brown)

Easts 23 (J Porter, R Larsen, M Ross, D Moran, J Johnson (1 field goal)) def Wests 22 (J Prichard, R Nagas, R Zysk, W Nagas)