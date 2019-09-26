Devils on track to play in 2020

LEAGUE: There is light at the end of the long and winding tunnel for the Isis Devils.

But the club admits there is more to do if it is to play in the Bundaberg Rugby League next year.

The Devils held a meeting last week to decide whether to pursue playing in the BRL after being forced to sit out this year because of a lack of players.

But based on the meeting, Devils president John Cole said there was hope Isis could rise again to play.

“We had a good turnout,” he said. “We had a group of under-18 boys, between 22 and 24 of them, keen to form a team. There was a bit of interest in a women’s team.

“We went away from the meeting positively but now we need names on the table and for players to drum up more support in A-grade and reserves.”

Cole and the Devils now have two weeks before reconvening on October 9 to further discuss the idea of playing next year.

In a nutshell the club needs a minimum number of players in both A-grade/reserves, women’s and under-18s to get the club playing in all four grades, which is a requirement for them to play.

“If we have three A-grade players commit at that meeting, we’d be pushing uphill and really assess where we go,” Cole said.

“If we don’t have teams, we have no club as happened this year.’’

Cole has been in contact with BRL chairman Mike Ireland who said that 40 players are needed to field a reserves and A-grade team next year.

Cole said that if the club can get 25 players from both grades named by October 9 then the green light will happen.

He didn’t rule out talking to Maryborough Brothers, who also withdrew this year, to see if the club might join them as a combined entry in 2020.

They could form individual teams in reserves but combine for A-grade.

“We’ll leave no stone unturned,” Cole said.

“Tim (Cole) and I will see what their thoughts are.

“They may be able to offer us a couple of players or we might be able to join up.”

If you can help Isis or are interested in playing, you can contact Cole on 0409 274 620.