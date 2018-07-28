Devils on finals charge in the BRL

MISSING: Isis Devil Kurt Thompson is one of three major outs for the side today when they take on Easts.

MISSING: Isis Devil Kurt Thompson is one of three major outs for the side today when they take on Easts. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: Isis Devils coach James Murray-Bryant has a special message for Eastern Suburbs this weekend.

The side won't be giving them any favours to make next month's finals.

The Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade sides will face each other today at Salter Oval, in a match vital to the Magpies' finals chances.

A win could put them through to the finals if Past Brothers lose to the Wallaroos in the other game.

Murray-Bryant said he expected the Magpies to be ready for the contest with their season on the line.

But his side is not going to back down.

"It's full steam ahead,” he said.

"We're going to play our best players with only those that are injured missing.”

The side has plenty to play for as well, with second still available on the table for the Devils.

Isis could also fall into fourth and fifth and the elimination finals if they lose both matches.

Murray-Bryant said the side learnt the hard way last week that it needed to turn up every week.

"Wests showed us that if we are not ready every game other sides will be ready to pick up the game,” he said. "But I'm not really sure why we didn't turn up last week.

"We've had a talk about it this week and aim for it not to happen again.”

The side will have to win without three of its best players in Kurt Thompson, Zak Bainbridge and Neil Sullivan.

Murray-Bryant confirmed the trio would be back before the start of the finals and was confident the team on the paddock today could beat Easts.

"Our defence let us down last week so that is the focus for us this week,” he said.

"We've got to complete our sets as well.”

The round is a major one for Isis, with the club's reserves to face Easts for the Toyota Cup in that division.

An Isis win would also wrap up the minor premiership after being forced to forfeit the past two seasons in the same competition due to a lack of numbers.

The sides face each other at 12.20pm in reserves before battling in A-grade at 3pm.

In other matches, The Waves will remain depleted when they take on Maryborough Brothers at 1.40pm at Salter Oval.

The side will be without Trent Seeds, Jackson Paulsen, Bobby Nona, Jake Zaina and Michael Wise for the contest against the bottom two side.

Finally, Past Brothers face minor premiers the Wallaroos at 4.45pm in a must-win game to keep them alive for the finals, with Hervey Bay taking on Wests at 2pm at Stafford Park in a curtain raiser to the Intrust Super Cup match there.

The times have been moved forward to allow matches to finish earlier in the cooler weather.