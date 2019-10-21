Devils head to a general meeting as president moves on

LEAGUE: If the Isis Devils form for next year, their current president John Cole won’t be part of it.

Cole has announced that he won’t run for president when the club holds its general meeting on October 31.

He said with his son Tim not likely to play Cole can’t be involved as much despite hoping the club can form and do well.

“It’s time for a change in leadership,” he said.

“We’ve got the support of the town for the club.

“We just need to focus at the AGM on getting the players to keep talking to get an A-grade side.”

The AGM came after Isis had enough numbers and positive signs at a meeting on October 9 to go ahead with plans to form a club for next year.

But it isn't over the line just yet.

The side still hasn’t got enough A-grade players but it does have an under-18 side ready to go.

“U18s look pretty good,” Cole said.

“We’ll get a fair idea of numbers when the AGM is held and then have a fair idea on which direction we go for the Bundaberg Rugby League AGM.”

Cole revealed it would cost the side between $70,000 and $100,000 to run a club with three sides.

The aim is to run three sides in A-grade, U18 and women and the focus is on making sure the club has that before putting resources into it.

But Cole didn’t rule out just fielding one or two sides or even playing in the Northern Districts Rugby League.

“It’s something for the new committee to discuss but it is an option,” he said.

BRL chairman Mike Ireland said Isis would be let back in if it fulfils the requirement of having and A-grade and U18 side.

But it would not be at the expense of another club already in A-grade this season.

Isis’ entry into competition for next year should be decided by the end of November.