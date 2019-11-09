Menu
TRY TIME: ISIS player Zakarey Bainbridge fends off the Brothers defence to score at Salter Oval on Saturday.
Devils focus remains on the BRL

Shane Jones
9th Nov 2019 2:44 PM
LEAGUE: The Isis Devils say they will nominate for the Bundaberg Rugby League at tomorrow’s meeting at Salter Oval.

This is despite not officially having a A-grade side ready to go for next year.

The club met on October 31 to finalise its committee for next year to register as a club.

Rhonda Campbell was named as president, taking over from John Cole.

Campbell is now confident of having everything ready to be back in the BRL next year, but things are not in place yet.

“We have filled all executive positions and have a keen committee,” she said.

“The under-18s are training and looking good.

“We are looking very hopeful with women’s team and A-grade is still something we are aiming for but will take a lot of work.

“We are currently seeking coaches so we can move forward from there.”

The BRL will meet tomorrow at 10am to discuss the next season and the future of all its clubs in the four senior competitions it holds.

