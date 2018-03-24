Menu
Isis Devils' Taylar Barritt (left) and Hervey Bay's Damien Otto (right) chase the ball. Bundaberg Rugby League Rd 15: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Isis Devils at Eskdale Park, Maryborough.
Rugby League

Devils coach confirms where Otto will play

Shane Jones
by
24th Mar 2018 10:54 AM

LEAGUE: Isis coach James Murray-Bryant says new recruit Damien Otto will play at hooker in his first game.

Otto makes his debut for the club this afternoon when the Devils take on the Maryborough Brothers in the opening game of the Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade season.

Murray-Bryant confirmed ahead of the game exactly where he would play to fit in with the rest of the team.

"He'll play at hooker,” he said.

"It will allow Tim Cole to play in the halves and be joined by new recruit Zak Bainbridge.”

Bainbridge joins after spending last year at Easts and 2016 at The Waves.

He is joined by at least another 10 players who have moved from Hervey Bay in the off-season.

Murray-Bryant said that could raise a challenge.

"We'll have to see how many we can play because of the points system,” he said.

"We'll be limited because each of them will cost us 16 points.”

The Devils will take on Maryborough at 1.15pm at Salter Oval.

Bundaberg News Mail
