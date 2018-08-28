Devils claw past Wests in finals

OFFLOAD: Isis Devil Taylar Barritt gets a pass away just in time against Western Suburbs at Salter Oval on Saturday.

LEAGUE: Isis coach James Murray-Bryant admits his side is lucky to be still playing in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade finals this season.

The Devils are one game away from their first A-grade final since 2014 after beating Wests 40-34 at Salter Oval.

In a high-scoring contest, with scores locked at 20-all at half time, the Devils survived a late onslaught to win with Thompson brothers Jake and Kurt combining to score four tries.

But Murray-Bryant wasn't entirely pleased with the win.

"As expected it was tough,” he said.

"The boys were a bit fatigued and Wests played a really good game.

"We're lucky to get through if I'm honest.”

Murray-Bryant said the defence suffered as a result of the fatigue.

"I was not pleased at all,” he said.

"We need to tighten up the defence considerably.”

When asked what the side would do to reduce the fatigue, Murray-Bryant couldn't come up with a solution.

He said the squad did little during training last week and still struggled this week.

"I'm not sure what to do,” he said.

"We tried to help it last week but the performance wasn't great.

"It's been hard to work out the right approach to get the boys fired up each week.”

The Isis coach did reveal the side would do minimal training again this week to prepare as best as they can physically.

He added something might be done to get the mental aspect right as well.

The Devils will need to be at their best to stop The Waves, who is their opponent this Saturday after the Tigers lost to the Wallaroos 26-20.

"It's a big week for the club. We have both our reserves and A-grade sides fighting for the grand final, so we hope the town of Childers comes out and supports us,” Murray-Bryant said.

Read more about Wests and their season in tomorrow's NewsMail.