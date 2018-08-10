Developments old and new, here's how Springfield's changed

IT'S been just over 25 years since Springfield starting taking shape and 2018 has been a big one in development and business growth for the satellite city.

April

Ninja Central

A NINJA obstacle course for children opened in April.

It's similar to the Australian TV show, Ninja Warrior, and located at Orion Springfield Central.

BIG FUTURE: Top, NGU Real Estate Greater Springfield, led by Principal Kurt Cockburn, opened. Below, under the watchful eye of Shane Elisara, Lucy French gets into a new new obstacle course for children called Ninja Central at Orion. Carly Morrissey

HYHQ

SAM Johnson began Healthy You HQ in April this year with girlfriend Mel Woodward.

HYHQ is a mobile fitness business and the pair runs classes in Springfield parks.

Springfield Lakes South Neighbourhood Centre

A NEW shopping centre, child care centre, car wash and service station is planned for a corner block on Grande Ave and Springfield Greenbank Arterial at Springfield Lakes.

Springfield Masters

PLANS have now been revealed to turn the old Masters building into a retail warehouse with up to 10 business.

The plans include a restaurant, medical centre, 24-hour gym, play centre and cafe, 122-place child care centre and local shops, including a chemist.

The children's play centre will operate with six specific timeslots during the day.

Keema Automotive

WORK on a planned, prestigious car showroom in Ipswich could begin within months as Keema Automotive Group moves closer to selecting a builder.

Located near McDonald's on Augusta Parkway, the "ultra-modern" car dealership is the brainchild of prominent Brisbane car dealer and CEO of Keema Automotive Group Ted Van Riel.

McDonald's

SEVENTY hard-working and punctual people will be sought to serve the fries and wipe the tables at McDonald's latest store, in the Greater Springfield area.

The three existing franchises at Augustine Heights, Orion Springfield and Springfield Lakes, and the newest store on Parkway Drive, are owned by Lisa Mackintosh.

Napoleon Perdis

THE Napoleon Perdis kiosk located at Orion Springfield Central closed.

May

Quest

QUEST Springfield Central was officially opened by Member for Jordan Charis Mullen.

Since opening, the 82-apartment development franchised by Leanne and Brian Donne has received community support.

Project Dignity 120

PROJECT 120 finished construction in Springfield, offering 18 apartments to people with MS and other progressive neurological diseases.

Clubbercise

THE first Clubbercise session at ME Fitness Springfield, being held tonight, was booked out within two hours. It's clubbing for those looking to get fit.

Guardian Early Learning Centre

WITH hundreds already on a waiting list, a new childcare centre opening at Augustine Heights was welcomed by parents. The centre will be the second Guardian Early Learning Centre for Greater Springfield.

Kurt Cockburn of NGU Real Estate Greater Springfield with the companies first million dollar sale. Cordell Richardson

June

NGU

NGU Real Estate Greater Springfield, led by Principal Kurt Cockburn, opened.

Mater

MATER eyes expansion to its Springfield Hospital within three years as more people move to the eastern end of the city.

Stage two of the hospital is likely to include an emergency department, intensive care unit and maternity ward.

July

Parkside

PROPOSED stage two includes another 74 units across six levels, a 25m lap pool, a yoga and gym area, communal space and barbecue areas and two carparking levels.

Plans also include shops, commercial spaces, professional offices, restaurants, fast-food premises, a medical centre, general store and real estate display office.

Stage one the of the development is already in place and includes 66 units across eight levels and two carparking levels.

The site borders Barry Alexander Drive and Ian Keilar Drive, beside the Robelle Domain.

Mondaze

IN ONE month's time, Queensland's second Mondaze store will open at Springfield.

The first opened just under two years ago in Jimboomba and has a dedicated following.

Bad Wolf

Bad Wolf Boutique announced it would shut its doors and move to another location.

"We will still be online, doing deliveries, at markets and at shows. There will be a new store location, but with shorter trading hours."

Childcare centre

A CHILDCARE centre at Brookwater was given the green light. The centre will cater for up to 105 children and will operate from 7am-6pm weekdays at 22 Magnolia Drive.

Library at Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield. Cordell Richardson

August

Springfield Library

THE $2.84million fitout for the 2000sq m, two-level library is nearly finished. It will open on August 25 with live music, giveaways and circus performers from 9am to 3pm.

New for Orion

Long Chef, a Vietnamese food retailer, has opened in the Food Court. Connor is set to open the doors to its r Main St shop this month.

While the Napoleon Perdis kiosk closed in April, the full range is now available at Priceline Pharmacy at Orion.

VOX POP: What new business would you like to see in Springfield?