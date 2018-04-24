DEVELOPMENT: Pumping $123m into Bundy

THE development industry is putting $123.3 million into the wallets of more than 4000 Bundaberg workers, according to the latest report from the Queensland branch of the Urban Development Institute of Australia.

The report shows the development industry was a major driver of the economy in 2017 and UDIA Queensland CEO Kirsty Chessher-Brown said there was no question the industry was supporting and growing communities by providing jobs as well as building their homes.

"Over 4000 Bundaberg locals are directly or indirectly employed as a result of development and the industry contributes $123.3 million in salaries and wages,” she said.

"The development industry is also spending big locally, with 85 oer cent of expenditure on Queensland goods and services, which supports other local businesses.

"In Bundaberg the industry accounts for 6.3 per cent of direct regional employment and is the region's seventh largest industry of employment.”

According to the Institute's Research Foundation report presented by Construction Skills Queensland and produced in collaboration with Urbis, across the state the development industry is delivering 207,677 direct jobs and contributing $60.8 billion to gross state product.

In 2017 the development industry directly contributed $26 billion to the economy and a further $35 billion through indirect economic impacts.

"What this research has highlighted is just how important our industry is to the stability of the state's economy,” Ms Chessher-Brown said.

In 2016 Bundaberg Regional Council released a new range of incentives to stimulate development activity, providing opportunities for longer term job creation and to assist housing affordability in the region.

The incentives offered generous discounts off infrastructure charges for development completed by June 28 next year.

To qualify for the discount, which includes a 100 per cent discount for development in the Bundaberg CBD and town centres of Bargara, Childers and Gin Gin, applications need to be submitted before June 29 this year.