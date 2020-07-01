DEVELOPMENT: Jobs, investment flow into Mt Perry

TIME TO CLIMB: Members of the North Burnett Regional Council, Gidarjil, Mt Perry Community Development Board, and trainees. Picture: Contributed

TIME TO CLIMB: Members of the North Burnett Regional Council, Gidarjil, Mt Perry Community Development Board, and trainees. Picture: Contributed

A PROJECT three years in the making has begun to materialise for a North Burnett community.

The first stage of the Mt Perry Summit Nature Walk kicked off on June 29, with 10 applicants employed to work on the tourist attraction.

Planning between the Mt Perry Community Development Board (MPCDB), the Gidarjil Corporation, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS), Evolution Mining, and the North Burnett Regional Council have made the project possible for the country town.

MPCDB member Ken Schuster said even though the project has had a “pretty long gestation”, the launch was still a momentous occasion.

“It’s been exhausting getting this project off the ground, I can’t think of any other word to describe it,” he said.

“We’ve had a few delays such as coronavirus, but we finally have some trainees in Mt Perry about to embark on the trail to start construction.”

The scope of the works include an assembly visitor area of up to 10 cars, a covered table and chair facility, relevant signage, rest points, and five sections of the walking trail.

In addition the entire trail will need to brought up to a class three government standard.

Funding was secured from the State Government under its Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, with the board liaising with QPWS, who have jurisdiction over the reserve.

With the walking trail now mapped out, the project can finally begin to take shape.

“Initially we contacted a consulting firm four years ago to complete a strategic economic plan for Mt Perry to secure its future,” Mr Schuster said.

“So we’re trying to put things in place to encourage people to come, and give them something to do.

“This won’t strictly benefit just Mt Perry, but the entire region.”

Mt Perry has already been successful in securing another tourist attraction last year, in the shape of one of Melbourne’s historic trams, procured by the Mt Perry Men’s Shed.

Now with the Summit Walk project, the board believes their town could potentially become the Montville or Maleny of the North, and be the “Gateway to the North Burnett”.

The natural beauty of the 4km walk will be on display to the community soon according to Mr Schuster, with the trails catering to different skill sets.

“There will be some nice easy grades that will be comfortable to walk, while there are other challenging trails to be created,” he said.

“It will be a rewarding walk for those who take part, with the views from the summit being sensational.

“On good days from the highest peak you can actually see Bargara, which is sensational.”