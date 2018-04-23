Menu
PROPOSAL: The application for the proposed reconfiguration of one lot into five at 28941 Bruce Highway, Childers was submitted late last year. Contributed
News

Development application to turn one lot into five lodged

Sarah Steger
by
23rd Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A REQUEST to convert land deemed unviable for agricultural production into rural residential lots has been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council.

The application for the proposed reconfiguration of one lot into five lots at 28941 Bruce Highway, Childers was submitted late last year.

The planning report for the proposed subdivision, which would not be staged, was compiled by Wayne Say and Associates with the consent of owners Alan Francis and Geraldine Patricia Peters.

Development applications affecting infrastructure, like if they are situated on a state-controlled road, generally require referral from the council to the chief executive of the Planning Regulation 2017.

However, a referral agency has not yet provided a referral response for this development application.

Members of the public can get a copy of the application and make submissions to the council's assessment manager by calling 1300 883 699.

People can also email ceo@bundaberg.qld.gov.au.

Submission are open from April 13-May 8.

