Developers to find new name for monster $9.5b estate

Council will provide financial backing of $15,000 to help a group of developers determine the new name for the monster $9.5 billion Caboolture West project.

The satellite city, to be formed over the next 40 years, is bounded by the D'Aguilar Highway to the north, Caboolture River Road to the south and west of Old North Road.

It is proposed to be home to 68,700 new residents and have room for 26,900 homes as well as 12 schools, retail hubs and a private hospital.

Last month Moreton Bay Regional Council voted in favour of a plan to rename the Caboolture West precinct.

Residents were quick to jump on board with many calling for the area's new name to have a connection to the Traditional Owners of Caboolture.

One reader suggested the name Yugarabul and Ngara, which means hello in Gubbi Gubbi language.

Another suggested Westmere - a combination of Bellmere (the existing suburb) and Caboolture West.

Mayor Peter Flannery and all other councillors supported the idea.

"This will be Council's single biggest residential development project so it's important that we get the name right from the outset and start development on the right foot," Cr Flannery said.

"While this 6,663-hectare area is west of the Caboolture region, I agree that we need a new name that foundation residents of this new community can embrace and define as their own.

The site on Hausmann Lane in Upper Caboolture that will be developed into 27,000 new homes once completed. Photo: AAP/ Sarah Marshall

Today council is expected to vote in favour of providing $15,000 to a group of developers' and its plan to find a new name for the precinct.

It follows the State Government announcing it would provide a $10.5 million loan to help Moreton Bay Regional Council and Unitywater install the infrastructure needed to support stage 1 of the Caboolture West satellite city.

The group of developers, all with pending applications for the Caboolture West precinct before council, will be co-ordinated by Stockland.

It has asked consultants Hoyne to undertake the Caboolture West Place Naming and Branding Project.

The council report states they are yet to outline how they plan to conduct the project.

Council will only provide support on the proviso " that suitable community engagement can be achieved informing the outcomes, in order for Council to be satisfied that the outcomes have sufficient community support and community benefit to warrant any potential proposal for the change of place names".

The hope is that the new name will better preserve the identity of existing communities within the Caboolture West precinct, create a distinct identity for new communities and explore the development of a name that embodies the vision and aspirations for the area.

The report states that Council would not rule out further community consultation if required.

Moreton Bay Regional Council is expected to make a final decision about the project during the meeting on March 31.

Originally published as Developers to find new name for Caboolture West