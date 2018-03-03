Developers say growth possible

THE developers behind plans for a multi-storey complex along Bargara's Esplanade say it has the potential to generate further growth in the area.

Esplanade Jewel Pty Ltd bought the site, on the corner of Burkitt and See Sts, and this week lodged a 300-plus page application with the council.

COMMON AREA: An artist's impression shows a pool and green space within the complex. Contributed

The development has provisions for 62 above-ground units, four ground-level commercial tenancies and 10 three-storey terrace-style townhouses. Space has also been allocated for rooftop dining.

Included in the commercial tenancies is a large space for a restaurant, with indoor and alfresco dining options. It has the potential to be bought and then leased to a food operator.

The plans have divided residents on social media, however the developers are confident they have delivered a proposal that is conscious of the location's requirements.

"We have an unwavering affection for the Bundaberg region. The potential for growth and prosperity in a vast range of industries and sectors was easily recognisable, and we believe Bargara and the surrounding Coral Coast to be home to some of the most picturesque foreshores in Australia, and perhaps the world," the owners said in a statement.

"It was an easy decision to investigate opportunities for investment in the region, particularly in Bargara, with the specific purpose of delivering a development that could celebrate the positive attributes of the region, draw people to the area and improve economic activity.

Artist impressions for a multi-use project at Bargara. Hayley Nissen

"The subject land, located on a key corner on the Esplanade and within easy walking distance of the Bargara Local Centre and a range of community facilities, recreation and open space opportunities, presented itself as a landmark site deserving of an exemplary development outcome and that indeed is what we are seeking to deliver.

"It has been the explicit intent of the directors of Esplanade Jewel Pty Ltd to provide a development outcome for the site that can be appreciated by the existing community and tourists alike, and that will enhance and contribute to the Bargara foreshore, the Esplanade, the Bargara Centre and the rapidly expanding Coral Coast growth area. It is expected that such a key development will act as a catalyst for further development and investment in the area."

They said the design proposed was respectful of its surrounds and would contribute to the vibrancy of the place.

"We have worked closely with Bundaberg Regional Council over a period of some 12 months and are proud of the development proposal. It is hoped that the project is received by the broader community with as much enthusiasm as what we hold for the project and the prospects the region offers. We hope to be making a positive contribution to the future of the Bundaberg region for many years to come."

HAYLEY NISSEN