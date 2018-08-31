Menu
MORE TIME: Developers have requested an extension to the development permit to build a new shopping complex.
Developer wants more time to build new Bundy shopping centre

Carolyn Booth
31st Aug 2018 7:28 AM
PLANS for a commercial shopping complex in East Bundaberg remain on the radar, with the developer asking for another extension of time in order to complete the project.

The development, slated for vacant land at 118 Bargara Rd - beside Impact Community Services - was originally approved in December 2010.

It's been almost eight years since Bundaberg FJN Pty Ltd had its proposed development approved, and while construction is yet to begin, behind the scenes the project has undergone a few minor changes to the original plan and remains in the pipeline.

Instead of letting the approval lapse, the development permit was first extended in 2015 and was due to expire on September 18 this year.

The latest extension application seeks Bundaberg Regional Council's support to extend the development approval for an additional two years, until September 18, 2020.

The request asked for the extension "to allow adequate time for the traffic signalisation and intersection upgrade matter to be resolved".

If and when construction does begin, it would potentially see the new complex, set to include a supermarket, pharmacy and 11 specialist shops, built across the road from the city's third KFC store.

Plans for the proposed East Bundaberg KFC were lodged in May and are currently being assessed by the council.

