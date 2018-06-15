Developer seeks unit approval extension

THE plan to build 28 units at Coral Cove remains on the radar for a developer, after the company applied to extend the preliminary approval, which was originally given the green light in 2012.

This week, Angus Securities Limited sought a 12-month extension, which, if granted, would be the second extension period, after it was also given a two-year extension in 2016.

Documents uploaded to Bundaberg Regional Council's website shows there is renewed interest in the project by the developer, especially given the new sewerage pump station at Coral Cove is now complete and operational.

The proposed development would see 28 residential lots developed and built in a variety of housing types and styles inside the Coral Cove Resort residential estate, and administered by a body corporate.

According to the material change of use report submitted in January 2011, the dwellings would be designed to make use of extensive views over the surrounding golf course, coast and hinterland.

The proposed buildings comprise of eight units configured in fourplexes, six units configured in triplexes, 10 units configured in duplexes and four units configured in duplexes.

The units would be designed to complement the existing Coral Cove Resort, with a communal space and picnic area included in the development.