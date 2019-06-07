Developer replies: Bundy project to deliver $120m investment

APPROVED: An artist's impression of the shared facilities at the approved Bargara Waters lifestyle resort.

AS developer of the new 344 home lifestyle resort at Innes Park I write to set the record straight on a number of issues raised about the project in your newspaper.

Firstly the development received approval from the Bundaberg Regional Council on March 11 through the appropriate processes, time lines and planning controls.

It was never rushed, as suggested, and in fact incorporated a number of formal pre-lodgement meetings with both the council and the State Government to ensure it met all planning requirements and a number of extensions to the decision period, as requested by the council, to incorporate feedback from the public notification process into the design of the community.

The Open for Development initiative was a significant drawcard for us to come to the region and as a result Bargara Waters will invest over $120 million in local construction and professional services industries over 10 years, as well as contributing over $4 million in infrastructure charges and employing approximately 10 full-time staff on completion.

These investments, combined with the upgrade of additional public infrastructure at our own expense, far outweigh the potential $1 million in discounts on infrastructure charges provided as part of the Open for Development initiative.

Regarding the development allegedly taking advantage of a loophole in planning laws and the project being high density, both claims are incorrect.

The project is located in the Emerging Community Zone which is intended to manage the timely conversion of non-urban land to urban uses.

The approved Relocatable Home Park use satisfies the intent of this zoning and is code assessable within the surrounding Low Density Residential zone which allows for between 15 to 25 equivalent dwellings per hectare.

Bargara Waters is well below the maximum density at approximately 21 dwellings per hectare.

On issues raised about environmental concerns, specifically stormwater discharge and impact on the local turtle population, Bargara Waters takes its obligations to protecting and supporting the local environment very seriously.

As such we have complied with all of the council and the State Government's stormwater requirements and, in addition to the approved measures, we are continuing to work with specialist coastal and environmental consultants to ensure that the detailed design of the stormwater solution will not impact the marine ecosystem.

We are also in the process of investigating a number of stormwater options with our neighbours at Bargara Headlands to look at the environmental benefits of integrating the two projects.

The development will also be designed to comply with strict turtle lighting controls, including a specialist turtle lighting plan to ensure there is no impact on the local turtle population.

The Bargara Waters team has spent a great deal of time working on its design to ensure that we deliver a fantastic project for the region, while also being very sensitive to our natural surroundings.

The beautiful marine ecosystem outside the front of the site is a significant drawcard for the project and it is something we embrace and support.

We will be dedicating over 1.5ha of ocean front public parkland to the council which will provide a significant buffer between the resort and the coast and allow for the extension of the turtle trail.

Our high quality resort is targeted at over 50s who are looking to downsize and reduce the maintenance associated with their family homes.

Residents will have access to our 5-star facilities in an active, exciting and social setting.

Most will come from the local area and share the same sentiments about the value of the location and natural surrounds as we do.

To suggest it will be home to "cashed-up southerners... bringing their inner city ideals and expectations with them” seems short sighted and far from the community minded and neighbourly spirit the region is so well known for.

ANDRE HAYEK

Director

AEP Developments