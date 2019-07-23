Menu
Developer parties as unit block legal action launched

by Sally Coates
23rd Jul 2019 4:40 PM
WHILE residents in an apartment block built by property developer Toplace Construction live in fear their homes could go up in flames, the company's owner Jean Nassif has been dancing up a storm on a lavish overseas getaway.

Toplace Construction is being sued by residents of western Sydney apartment block Parramatta Rise Apartments over fears it was built using combustible cladding.

Property developer Jean Nassif partying.
The cladding is believed to be a similar material to the type which caught fire and engulfed London's Grenfell Tower last year, killing 72 residents.

The company is defending the action and argues its cladding is compliant with state laws.

But Mr Nassif is taking a break from the courtroom drama, and he and socialite wife Nissy have instead been partying in Beirut, Lebanon for more than a week, spending their days poolside, getting glammed up, wearing designer clothing, drinking and dancing like nobody was watching.

Parramatta Rise Apartments.
In one video posted by Mrs Nassif that was quickly deleted, Mr Nassif was seen gleefully dancing with his hands in the air.

In another photo the couple and their three children are pictured on their way to another event wearing head-to-toe designer clothing, including children's Gucci and Versace items.

Property developer Jean Nassif with his family.
The couple went viral online earlier this year after Mr Nassif posted a video gifting his wife a $480,000 yellow Lamborghini.

He filmed her reaction to the extravagant gift, asking her "You like?"

Wife Nissy sat on a bright yellow Lamborghini.
The Supreme Court case against Toplace is believed to be the first of its kind in NSW.

The statement of claim alleges that the 28-storey tower was built with aluminium composite combustible cladding that is now illegal in NSW.

Toplace has stated in its defence that the cladding "in conjunction with the other fire safety features in the building were and remain good and suitable for the purpose for which they are used".

Parramatta Rise Apartment was built in 2015 with one-bedroom units starting at more than $500,000.

Mr Nassif has not spoken directly on the matter.

 

Jean Nassif parties in Beirut.
The grey areas of the building are alleged to be combustible material.
Nassif posted his videos on Instagram.
jean nassif paramatta rise apartments toplace construction

