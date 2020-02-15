Developer moves forward with Bargara Heights project

Developer Rob Sergiacomi shows the progress happening at the Bargara Heights development. Picture: Chris Burns

Developer Rob Sergiacomi shows the progress happening at the Bargara Heights development. Picture: Chris Burns

BARGARA Developments is completing civil works for its fifth stage in its Bargara Rise Estate.

The work on the 13 lots in the latest stage should be completed in June.

Developer Rob Sergiacomi said the company completed its fourth stage, of nine lots, marking a third of the way through its intended 150 residential lot development.

He said the development, which is off Watson Rd, had recently received approvals from the Bundaberg Regional Council to progress up to eight stages. But there was capacity to expand further.

The later stages had fewer blocks as the developer concentrated on road infrastructure.

“We have constructed a fully landscaped buffer along Watsons Rd, incorporating a noise barrier fence to provide residents with a sense of seclusion,” Mr Sergiacomi said.

“The fence extends along the western boundary of the estate for the short section where it fronts the soon to be opened Hughes Rd extension to the south.

“In addition, a large 6400 square metre drainage-park area will provide a stormwater bio-detention treatment area as well as open space for residents.”

Mr Sergiacomi said there had been some slowdown in the housing market in recent years, but he aimed to be ready for an upturn.

He said it was important to ensure that blocks were available and prepared.

“So we’ve got a lot of confidence in the area,” he said.

“We’re born and bred Bundaberg people, so we think it’s a great place to live.”

Home builder JRZ Homes had created a display home on the estate last month, which Mr Sergiacomi said helped attract buyers.