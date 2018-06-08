Developer lodges plans for shopping complex in Avoca

PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT: The complex in Avoca is slated to include shops, offices and food businesses, as well as a caretaker's residence.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has received a development application for a complex that would accommodate shops, offices and food businesses on Avoca Rd.

Council planning and development spokesperson Ross Sommerfeld said the application sought a material change of use for business activities and caretaker's accommodation and the reconfiguring of a lot.

"The two blocks in question are currently zoned as Specialised Centre and are adjacent to existing commercial premises," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The applicant is seeking a material change of use to the broader term 'business activities', which is intended to offer flexibility for a range of potential commercial tenants, subject to meeting certain requirements."

The application proposes the construction of two mirrored facilities built in two stages, each featuring a caretaker's residence.

"Stage one would include the construction of a commercial building and caretaker's accommodation with a combined footprint of 476.8m2 and 11 car parks," Cr Sommerfeld said.

"It is proposed this development would provide for a range of retail businesses that require large floor areas and are more suited to locating outside identified retail centres, providing a boost for the Avoca area."

The application is being assessed by council staff.