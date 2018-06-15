Developer declines to budge on Bargara highrise height

JEWEL BARGARA: More information has been submitted to the council about a proposed highrise on the Bargara Esplanade.

FURTHER information about a proposed Bargara development has been submitted to Bundaberg Regional Council, but any mention of the most controversial aspect - the height - has not been addressed and an environmental assessment determined the risk of impact on Mon Repos' turtle population would be low.

On March 6 the council received a development application for a nine-storey highrise, comprising of 62 units, 10 townhouses and space for five food and drink outlets.

The application was lodged by developers Esplanade Jewel Pty Ltd by Saunders Havill Group and sought approval to build the highrise on the corner block of the Esplanade, Burkitt and See Sts.

On March 26, council requested more details in the form of a 12-page information request, asking the developers to address a number of points, including the "building form, building height and overall site development”, specifically the nine storeys against the high density residential zone code which stipulates a "building height of three storeys and 11m, with an increase to 5 storeys and 20m for exemplary development”.

The information request stated that the developer could provide information to justify the proposal, despite it conflicting with the benchmark, or reduce the height, reduce the residential density and improve the built form.

Residential density has been addressed by a number of changes to the building layout, including reducing the total number of dwellings to 65 by removing four, three-bedroom apartments over levels 4-7, adding four one bedroom apartments and removing a commercial tenancy on the ground floor.

Built form improvements include the lowering of the ground floor commercial spaces, to allow direct access from Burkitt St and the Esplanade, without the need for staircases or ramps.

Among the other aspects the council sought further information about was the proposed development's close proximity to Mon Repos.

An environmental assessment, part of the information request response, states impact on the three turtle species that nest at Mon Repos, loggerhead, flatback, and green turtles, is considered low and a lighting plan to reduce spillage would form part of the development. "Turtles are likely to move through the ocean offshore of the development area when travelling up and down the coast to nest at Mon Repos. The proposed development is not expected to result in impacts on the nearby beach or offshore areas in addition to those that are already present,” the report states.

"However, to ensure no impacts result from the development, a fauna friendly lighting plan will be developed and implemented for the project.”

There are no details of the plan but says "as part of the operational works phase, a lighting plan will be prepared including methods to reduce light spillage and specifics surrounding light types and emittance”.

The developers had no obligation to answer all or any of the questions submitted after the project plan was lodged and the project's fate now rests with the council.