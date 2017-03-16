Devastating virus found again in Bundaberg

DAMAGE DONE: An example of what cucumber green mottle mosaic virus can do to watermelon. The disease affects melons, cucumbers, zucchini, squash and pumpkins.

BIOSECURITY Queensland has confirmed another case of Cucumber green mottle mosaic virus on a commercial cucumber property in the Bundaberg region.

The new detection follows the confirmation of CGMMV on four properties owned by one business in Bundaberg in February.

In a media release this morning Queensland chief plant health manager Mike Ashton said Biosecurity Queensland had completed diagnostic testing to confirm the presence of CGMMV on the property.

"As part of our response to the Bundaberg detection, we have been conducting surveillance on cucurbit properties in the Bundaberg region and collecting samples for diagnostic testing. It was through this testing that the detection was made,” Mr Ashton said.

"None of the plants on the property were showing symptoms consistent with CGMMV, however representative samples were collected to confirm and maintain area freedom for other parts of Queensland.

DANGER: An example of a plant infected with cucumber green mottle mosaic virus. A suspected case has been found on a Bundaberg region farm. Contributed

"The infested cucumber crop had reached the end of its productive life when the samples were collected and has since been destroyed by the property owner.

"At this stage there are no known links between this property and the other business infected by CGMMV in Bundaberg, or the property in Charters Towers.

"We are conducting tracing investigations to try and identify the source of the infection on all the known infected properties,” he said.

According to Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Bree Grima, cucurbits - which include not only cucumbers but pumpkins, melons, zucchinis and squash - have a farm gate value of around $150 million in the Bundaberg region.

The virus has already been confirmed at four properties owned by Eden Farms, with owner Andrew Youngberry telling the ABC the disease would cost him millions.

UNTOUCHED: Healthy cucumbers grown in Bundaberg. Eliza Goetze

Last month another cucumber grower, Gianni Rosetto, told the NewsMail he was worried about the consequences of the disease in the region.

"The biggest worry, aside from having it affect your crop, is they found it in the Northern Territory on a couple of properties and, because they were trying to eradicate it completely, they stopped those farms producing for two years,” Mr Rosetto said.

"So they could shut you down.

"Anything that adds cost (such as quarantine and hygiene practices) is also a worry.”

Biosecurity Queensland said it was working with the affected business to ensure stringent biosecurity measures were in place to minimise the risk of spread to other properties.

Mr Ashton said growers should remain vigilant for CGMMV by regularly checking their crops for the virus and reporting any suspect cases to Biosecurity Queensland.

"CGMMV affects cucurbit species, such as cucumber, melons, watermelon, bitter-gourd, bottle gourd, zucchini, pumpkin and squash. Therefore, anyone in the Bundaberg region growing these crops should check for symptoms and report any suspect plants immediately,” he said.

"CGMMV is transmitted mechanically by wounds made with cutting tools, farming equipment, or chewing insects such as beetles. The virus can also be passed to other plants by root grafting or any handling of the crop.

"Growers are reminded of the need to maintain good on-farm biosecurity practices to mitigate the risks from CGMMV and other biosecurity threats.”

Biosecurity Queensland said it would continue surveillance in the Bundaberg region and other production districts to confirm CGMMV had not spread to other parts of the state.

For more information on CGMMV, visit biosecurity.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.