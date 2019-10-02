‘Devastating’: Bikes stolen from young indigenous cycle club

2 Deadly Treadly members Nakonwell Gaulai (15), Salepata Sagigi (15), Gideon Kris, (14), Alfonso Tabuai (14), John Bon (15) preparing for the Cardiac Challenge in 2017. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY

CAIRNS community leaders are devastated after 18 bicycles used by an young indigenous cycling group were stolen from a locked storage shed.

Thieves cut through the fence of a Pease St site where the bikes were stored, then cut the locks of the shed before making off with the bikes which are potentially worth about $10,000.

The bikes were used by the 2 Deadly Treadly program which is run by the Clontarf Foundation and Queensland Health and provides indigenous youths with cycling coaching.

The teens have taken part in multiple charity rides since the program's formation in 2017 including the Cardiac Challenge, and most recently did a 12-hour relay ride around the Cairns velodrome to raise awareness for White Ribbon Day.

Division 5 councillor and cyclist Richie Bates does regular coaching with the group and said the theft was "really worrying".

"This (program) has been a really good thing and the growth has been good," he said.

"It's really disappointing because it's been going so well.

"It's saddened and disappointed me. They're great kids."

Cairns police Sen-Constable Reece Weber said they were investigating and one of the bikes had been located.

He said it was believed they were stolen some time between last Thursday and Monday.

The bikes stolen include 15 Giant mountain bikes, one white Specialised flat bar road bike and two old mountain bikes with green and black on them. Many had been donated to the group.

One of the 18 bikes stolen from the 2 Deadly Treadly indigenous cycling program.

Clontarf Foundation regional manager Chris McDonald described the theft as a "set back".

"It's extremely disappointing and hopefully they get them back," he said.

"It seems really strange someone backed up a car and has taken (18) bikes."

Far North Queensland Hospital Foundation marketing manager Glenys Duncombe said the teens had taken part in the last three Cardiac Challenges and she was "a shame".

"I'm just devastated for the kids because they love cycling now," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.