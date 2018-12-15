Loving mother ‘didn’t see it coming’

When Baha Jazairy got the call his wife Khristiee was the woman killed in this week's horror Sydney truck and pedestrian crash, it was 5pm.

The crash, that saw a B-double swerve uncontrollably into people on busy Botany Road, happened about 7.45am on that Wednesday morning.

Mrs Jazairy, a 44-year-old a mother-of-four, had been trapped in rubble for most of the day after the impact of the truck propelled her into an abandoned warehouse, which subsequently collapsed.

Emergency crews worked meticulously throughout the day to recover the Sydney executive assistant's body.

Mrs Jazairy, who was also studying to be a graphic designer, was on her way to get the bus to work in the CBD when, as dashcam footage taken by a passing taxi driver showed, the truck ploughed straight into her.

Mr Jazairy has watched the footage and told The Sydney Morning Herald he did not think his wife was looking in the direction of the truck.

"From the footage I have seen it looked like she was facing south so I don't think she saw it coming," he said.

While the couple separated three years ago, they had been married for 22 years, and Mr Jazairy has been sharing his grief on Facebook.

"Oh my beautiful Khristiee, I will miss you so much, no one will ever love you as much as I did, you have never left my heart, even after all these years," he wrote.

"You gave me four amazing children. And I see you in them every time I look at them. I hope you're in a better place, looking out for our beautiful children. You're always in my heart, always on my mind. Rest in peace my queen."

The couple had four kids together, aged 26, 22, 18 and five.

Baha Jazairy shared an emotional tribute to his wife Khristiee Jazairy.

Police called for any additional dashcam footage, to piece together what happened before the carnage unfolded.

The taxi driver feared for his life when he narrowly missed being hit by the truck, capturing the terrifying moment on his video.

Reggie Djuardi left early to drop his daughter to work but was counting his blessings after seeing what unfolded.

His dashcam footage, shared with 9 News, showed several pedestrians walking along the street who ran for their lives when they saw the truck coming towards them.

"Suddenly in front of me I saw the electric wire sparking with fire, I didn't want to see anything, I just drove very quick and I was shaking," Mr Djuardi told Nine. "I thought we were gone. Suddenly maybe an angel helped me."

Mrs Jazairy, was one of five pedestrians hit by the careening B-double vehicle, four others strewn across the road where they lay eerily quiet in the aftermath of the disaster.

The horrific scene on Wednesday. Picture: Adam Yip

The truck, which was travelling south, veered into the northbound lanes, before hitting pedestrians, a power pole, a bus stop and a building.

The truck driver, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital where he was in a critical condition.

NSW Ambulance Acting Superintendent Steve Vaughan said the victims were "spread over some distance".

"It's also very close to Christmas when we usually get together with loved ones," he said. "Unfortunately there is one person who can't do that.

"A message for the general public, please take care on the roads leading up to Christmas."

The speed limit on local roads at Green Square in Sydney's inner south will be cut to 40km/h in the wake of the truck crash.