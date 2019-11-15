Devastated dad: “We just want to go home”

Derek Carty and his son Dean Carty waiting on Woodgate Road for the all clear to return to the coastal township.

ONE LITTLE boy is eight-years-old today, but Dean Carty won’t be celebrating his special day this year.

The young boy from Woodgate and his dad, Derek Carty, were waiting on Woodgate Rd for more than 12 hours yesterday, waiting for the road to open while Dean’s mum remained at their Woodgate property with her newborn baby and no car.

“No one budgets for a bushfire and the SES are doing the best they can, but I’m not going anywhere when my family is on the other side of this road,” Mr Carty said.

“I can’t describe the emotions I’m feeling right now, it’s even hard to talk about.”

Mr Carty was hoping to fill his fuel tank in Woodgate, as it didn’t have enough petrol left to make it back to Childers.

But the fuel station was on the other side of the road closure and he said he was not allowed past the barrier.

“We’ve got plenty of water but eventually funds are going to run out and we’re relying on one person’s pay right now … I guess that’s what you do in a small community and that’s what is great about Woodgate,” Mr Carty said.

“No one will give us an answer and half of Woodgate still don’t know what’s going on, but the kids just want to go home to sleep, put on some clean clothes and be with their families.”

The father was visibly down when describing the moment he realised his son would be separated from half of his family and his own home on his birthday.

“Dean had a bit of a moment yesterday because he thought he was going to die … you try to explain it to your kids but you just can’t because you’re not even sure why this stuff happens,” Mr Carty said.

“You can only do what you can do and you kind of have to keep it together and stay calm because if you lose it, the kids will too … we just want to go home.

“We are so grateful for the SES and they are the real heroes … they have left their own families to help ours.”