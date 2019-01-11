Determined to help stepdad beat cancer

JY LARKMAN has described his stepfather Mark Rogers as his idol and confidant.

So when Mr Rogers was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in July, he knew he wanted to do all he could to help.

With Mr Rogers a full- time concreter and Jy's mother Anna Kurtz Rogers a wildlife ranger, the pair had to stop work to focus on Mr Rogers' battle with cancer.

"It's affected their lives massively. He was working six days a week. To go from that to not being able to even get out of bed is taking a toll on him," Mr Larkman said.

"Mum's had to take long service leave unpaid of her job and they're receiving Centrelink, otherwise they'd have no income at all."

Mark Rogers was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2018. Contributed

The stepson decided to set up a GoFundMe page with the aim of raising $8000 for shaving off his long locks.

"The page was to get them a bit of help. They still have bills and the world keeps on going around," he said.

"I shaved my hair about a month ago. I just didn't want him to feel left out or different from everyone else."

Mr Rogers underwent surgery in November, which proved successful.

"He came out all right after surgery. They did find a blood clot in the back of his throat, but they drained it and it went away," said Mr Larkman.

The family lived in Caloundra for quite some time before Mr Rogers and Ms Kurtz Rogers relocated to Victoria.

Mr Larkman still calls the Coast home.

Just $1060 has been raised, but the GoFundMe page is still there for anyone who would like to help. Click here to donate.