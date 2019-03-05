Detectives to escort Bundy man back to New South Wales

EXTRADITED: David Robert Matthews appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning and was remanded in custody.

A BUNDABERG man will be escorted by detectives to New South Wales on Wednesday morning faced with fraud charges up to the value of $170,000.

David Robert Matthews appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning and was remanded in custody.

It is alleged the offences took place between in 2010 and 2013 in New South Wales.

Matthews will fly out of the Bundaberg airport with detectives by his side and is due to appear at Downing Centre in Sydney on Thursday.