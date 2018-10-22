Teen’s ‘shocking’ rape ordeal made up

DETECTIVES looking into the "shocking" moment a 14-year-old girl was allegedly dragged into a bush and raped at knifepoint in NSW have confirmed the incident didn't happen.

The teenage girl told police she was raped on October 17 at around 3.30pm by an unknown male after she got off a bus on the Pacific Highway in the Hunter Region town of Windale.

The matter was reported to officers from Lake Macquarie Police District, who launched an investigation with the assistance of detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

Following an extensive investigation, which included a forensic examination and speaking with a number of people, detectives confirmed the girl's report was false.

She has since been spoken to by police and offered support services.

Yertale Close in Windale, where the girl told police she was assaulted.

Police spent a little under a week investigating the brazen attack and combed through the surrounding streets for evidence.

The girl told police she'd left the bus and was walking along Yertale Close before entering scrubland where she was approached by an unknown man with a knife.

She told police he then dragged her into a bush and sexually assaulted her before fleeing in a silver car.

Last week, Sex Crimes Squad commander Superintendent John Kerlatec told reporters the incident was "shocking".

"Three-thirty, daylight on a clear day when there's lots of people around. It just demonstrates how brazen this person is," he said.

"It's important that we identify this perpetrator and get him off the streets. It's particularly important for the young victim that she can see justice.

"She's obviously very traumatised by this incident. I can't fully describe how it would be, I haven't walked in her shoes. But I can say she's exceptionally strong, she's helping us with our investigation, she's being supported by her family and her friends."