Detectives find drugs, cash in Bundaberg home raid

BUNDABERG CIB detectives have seized drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a bust at Bundaberg West.

On March 2, detectives raided a home on Woondooma St where they found quantities of methylamphetamine, cash, scale, syringes, clip seal bags and scales inside a safe.

Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB executed a search warrant on March 2 at a Bundaberg home where they found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a safe.

As a result of the search, a 22-year-old woman from Bundaberg West has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, exceeding schedule 1, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime and possessing property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the QPS, and in particular local detectives, were committed to prosecuting drug offences and preventing and disrupting the harm that drugs have on the wider community.

“Those indulging in drug crime can expect to be caught and placed before the courts, at every possible opportunity,” he said.

“I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously.”

The woman is expected to appear before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 1.