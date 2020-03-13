Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Detectives find drugs, cash in Bundaberg home raid

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
13th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG CIB detectives have seized drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a bust at Bundaberg West.

On March 2, detectives raided a home on Woondooma St where they found quantities of methylamphetamine, cash, scale, syringes, clip seal bags and scales inside a safe.

Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB executed a search warrant on March 2 at a Bundaberg home where they found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a safe.
Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB executed a search warrant on March 2 at a Bundaberg home where they found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a safe.

As a result of the search, a 22-year-old woman from Bundaberg West has been charged with possessing dangerous drugs, exceeding schedule 1, possessing anything for use in the commission of a crime and possessing property suspected of having been acquired for the purpose of committing a drug offence.

Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB executed a search warrant on March 2 at a Bundaberg home where they found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a safe.
Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB executed a search warrant on March 2 at a Bundaberg home where they found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a safe.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said the QPS, and in particular local detectives, were committed to prosecuting drug offences and preventing and disrupting the harm that drugs have on the wider community.

Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB executed a search warrant on March 2 at a Bundaberg home where they found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a safe.
Detectives from the Bundaberg CIB executed a search warrant on March 2 at a Bundaberg home where they found drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia in a safe.

“Those indulging in drug crime can expect to be caught and placed before the courts, at every possible opportunity,” he said.

“I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously.”

The woman is expected to appear before the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 1.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough cold case: Alleged killer set to face trial

        premium_icon Maryborough cold case: Alleged killer set to face trial

        Crime Almost 23 years after Greg Armstrong went missing, a man will stand trial for his murder.

        Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        premium_icon Coronavirus claims Coast event as others hang in balance

        Health Organisers have made a pre-emptive strike on coronavirus

        Local election candidate in court

        premium_icon Local election candidate in court

        News A candidate for the local election appeared in court today