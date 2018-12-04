Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accused will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.
The accused will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Detectives extradite man wanted for robbery and kidnapping

4th Dec 2018 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery and kidnapping offences was extradited from Queensland on Monday.

Police said the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant relating the alleged aggravated robbery and kidnapping of a then 31-year-old man at a Bellingen premises in May.

Coffs Clarence officers launched an investigation and made inquiries to find the man.

After extensive inquiries, police said the 34-year-old man was arrested at Crestmead, Queensland with the assistance of Queensland Police last Thursday.

On Monday, Coffs Clarence detectives travelled to Queensland, where the man's extradition to NSW was granted.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was charged under a warrant for the following offences: 

  • Aggravated robbery with wounding/grievous bodily harm
  • Kidnap in company without serious indictable occasion actual bodily harm
  • Special aggravated break, enter
  • Commit serious indict offence-inflict grievous bodily harm 
  • Aggravated break, enter 
  • Commit serious indict offence-deprive liberty

The man was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

arrest bellingen coffs coast creastmead editors picks extradition kidnapping robbery
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    News LOCALS and tourists alike are set to be wowed with the re-opening of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks iconic barrel attraction.

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime Man caught with sawn off rifle attached to homemade silencer

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners