Detectives charge man, 21, with wounding offences

A 21-year-old Ashfield man has been arrested and charged with unlawful wounding, attempted unlawful wounding and public nuisance on a licensed premises.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch made the arrest yesterday.

“Police will allege that the man was involved in a physical altercation at a licensed premises on Targo Street, Bundaberg that took place on June 12,” Sen Const Duncan said.

The man has been released on bail and is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 17.