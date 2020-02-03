Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
A South Burnett Bowls Club was broken into on New Year's Eve.
News

Detectives call for witnesses after shot fired

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH detectives are appealing for public assistance after a firearm was discharged in One Mile on Friday night with the projectile striking a house.

Sometime between 10pm Friday night and 6am Saturday a single shot from what appears to be a small calibre firearm struck the front door of a Chubb Street home, travelling through the house before striking a wall.

The two elderly residents were home at the time.

Police are appealing for anyone who lives on Chubb Street or the nearby vicinity who heard a firearm discharge or witnessed the incident to contact them.

Contact Police Link on 131 444.

investigations one mile police queensland police services shootings shots fired
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman sentenced after spitting at nurse and cop

        premium_icon Woman sentenced after spitting at nurse and cop

        News A WOMAN has been ordered to serve a term of imprisonment in the community after assaulting people who were trying to help her.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        WEATHER UPDATE: Rain set to follow scorching hot days

        premium_icon WEATHER UPDATE: Rain set to follow scorching hot days

        Weather Temps are going to be hot, hot, hot today

        • 3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Man behind bars after breaching sentence

        premium_icon Man behind bars after breaching sentence

        News A MAN has been ordered to serve time behind bars after breaching his suspended...

        • 3rd Feb 2020 5:00 AM