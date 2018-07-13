Menu
MARITIME MYSTERY: Susan Johnson spotted this tinny that had washed ashore at Lennox Head's Seven Mile Beach on Thursday morning.
Offbeat

'Detective' solves the mystery of abandoned boat

13th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
A MORNING walk along Seven Mile Beach on Thursday morning led to Lennox Head woman Susan Johnson and her dog becoming detectives with a perfect record in solving cases.

They solved a mystery by finding a small vessel on the beach which had reportedly fallen off a yacht crossing the Ballina bar the night before.

The police had been called in when the yacht's tender was originally sighted in the Richmond River, but it then vanished in the darkness of the night.

Ms Johnson found the tender at the northern end of Seven Mile Beach, and she had guessed by the lack of deterioration of the attached ropes and chain that it had not been in the water for long.

She said she usually finds "lots of bits and pieces" on her regular walk.

"I usually take a bag and pick up rubbish, but I wasn't going to pick up the boat," she said.

She sent the photo of the yacht's tender to the Advocate, wondering "what the story is?".

A quick phone call to the volunteers at Marine Rescue led to a request for Ms Johnson to report her find to Ballina police to end the mystery of where the tender ended up.

