A detainee at the hotel that has seen pro-refugee protests in recent weeks has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.
Crime

Detainee caught with child exploitation material: Police

by Shiloh Payne
20th Aug 2020 8:16 PM
A refugee living at the Kangaroo Point hotel where protesters have been demonstrating for their freedoms, has been charged with possessing child exploitation material.

Police searched the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel and Apartments, which is used as an Australian Border Force "alternate place of detention", on Thursday.

They seized a man's electronic devices and charged him with possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on September 18.

The investigation is ongoing.

The hotel has been at the centre of several controversial protests in recent months, with the

State Government successfully attaining a Supreme Court injunction to prevent a planned march on the Story Bridge.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Detainee caught with child exploitation material: police

