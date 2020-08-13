Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Details of Toowoomba quarantine escapee emerge

Michael Nolan
13th Aug 2020 9:20 AM | Updated: 10:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE 25-year-old Toowoomba man who escaped his mandatory hotel quarantine was wanted by police when he was intercepted at the New South Wales border 10 days ago.

He was wanted for a breach of bail and two counts of failing to appear.

The man also gave police a false name when he crossed into Queensland at Goondiwindi.

Police issued the man a $4003 fine for providing false information on a border declaration pass and gave him a notice to appear in the Goondiwindi Magistrates Court, on September 2, where he will face the fail to appear charges.

The man absconded from his mandatory quarantine at the Athena Motel Apartments, sometime late Tuesday or early yesterday.

The escape prompted a large-scale manhunt before the man turned himself in.

An independent police investigation is under way to determine if any flaws in the hotel quarantine system aided in man's escape.

MORE STORIES:

Man's quarantine escape could trigger 'major response'

Man hands himself in after escaping hotel quarantine

Toowoomba among top spots for COVID-19 quarantine notices

coronavirus toowoomba covid-19 queensland police toowoomba covid-19
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s problem gambling issues mirrored in region

        Premium Content State’s problem gambling issues mirrored in region

        News Since the reopening of pubs and clubs, the Gambling Help Services has seen a moderate increase over the past two months.

        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        Get more from your News-Mail digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites

        Region’s new compost facility design revealed

        Premium Content Region’s new compost facility design revealed

        News PHOTOS: See the artist impression of the Green Solutions Wide Bay facility set to...

        Police hope man can help in investigation

        Premium Content Police hope man can help in investigation

        News POLICE are looking to speak to a man who they believe could help in an...