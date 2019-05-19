Detail behind Gutherson’s staggering new deal

No wonder Gutherson is smiling now. Image: Phil Hillyard

CLINT Gutherson's new deal with Parramatta could be worth a staggering $2.3 million over three years.

The player known as "King Gutho'' is in line for a bonus that when added will earn him $750,000 a season.

Despite claims that the Eels stood their ground in the protracted contract negotiations and had a player recruitment victory by signing Gutherson for $650,000 a season, a series of sweeteners made the Eels pay the fullback's asking price.

On top of an upgraded deal for the remainder of this season, Gutherson was paid a $50,000 signing bonus, will be a given a car and is in line to receive an extra $350,000 in State of Origin bonuses.

In contention to be selected for NSW later this month with the Blues in the middle of an injury crisis, Gutherson has an Origin clause that will increase his contract by $50,000 a year should he be picked by the Blues.

Gutherson is also eligible for the $50,000-a-year Blues bonus in 2020, 2021, and 2022 in a coup that would make him a $750,000 player.

What is quite possibly the most talked about deal since the Super League wars is almost identical to the offer Gutherson's management put to the Eels late last year.