DESTRUCTION DERBY: Dolls ready to bashs

The Rum City Derby Dolls - ENO mily May (Empousa) (back left), Josey Clare (Eraser), Nele Blansaer (Gypsy Dauntless), Danniel Roff (Smash D'Light), Melissa Haigh (Hard Arse n All /or just put/ 'Arsy'), Yazmin Gabel (Psyc yaz out), Liz O'Sullivan (The Brat Controller), Steph Edwards (Siren Sinful), Kristin Freeman (Daisy Dynamite), Jodie Springer (Dread'Ful), Deanne Reeves (Demented Doll), Daniee Wilson (Cherry Python) Belinda Smith (front left), (RumBelle Bee), Sarah Coles (Tweevil), Donna Coles (Don Carnage), Jodie Mitchell (JTrain), Sharon Golding (Goldie Knoxx), Peta Spencer (Sweet P)

ROLLER DERBY: For one night only these Rum City Derby Dolls will be happy to be recorded by a Bundaberg police speed camera.

The Skate of Emergency, run by the team, is back for a sixth year at Shalom College as the best roller derby competitors battle each other.

Bundaberg's Rum City Derby Dolls will compete against teams from Brisbane, Toowoomba, Maryborough, Gladstone and Fraser Coast in a round robin tournament today and tomorrow.

The girls will battle to be the best, but they are also involved in another event on Saturday.

"On Saturday night there will be a mixed derby with both genders involved and two teams competing in a special game,” Rum City Derby Doll member Liz Stephenson said.

"Bundaberg police will also be there with radar guns to measure how fast we go.

"We did that last year and it was a success, so we brought it back this year.”

Roller derby sees teams of five compete against each other in short games.

One player from each team is designated as a jammer and must overlap the remaining four members of the opposition, called blockers, on the track to score points.

The role of the blockers from each team is to prevent the opposition jammer from scoring by blocking them and assist the jammers from their team to score points.

It's described as a game of rugby and chess combined, but without a ball.

The competition is a way for the Derby Dolls to dominate but also raise funds for charity.

The event this weekend will raise funds for Angel Flight, to assist the work they do in getting people in remote areas the right treatment they need, with distances and cost an issue.

Costs for both days are $10 each for adults and $2 for children between two and 12.

The Saturday night event at 7pm is half that price for both age groups.

People can also get 50 percent off on Sunday if they collect a special voucher from the Shalom Markets before the event.

The event on both days start at 9am.